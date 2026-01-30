Anondita Medicare Limited Announces Major Capacity Expansion of Approximately 1,360 Million Pieces Per Annum at Noida Facility (Additional Noida Unit)

Mumbai, January 30, 2026: Anondita Medicare Limited (NSE – SME: ANONDITA), currently operating with an installed manufacturing capacity of 562 million pieces per annum, has approved a significant capacity expansion of approximately 1,360 million pieces per annum at its upcoming manufacturing facility in Noida. The proposed expansion is aligned with the Company's strategy to cater to rising market demand, strengthen its order execution capabilities, and enhance overall production efficiency. The total estimated capital outlay for the project is approximately ₹75 crore, which will be funded through a combination of internal accruals and/or debt, while maintaining prudent financial discipline. As part of the phased implementation, approximately 250 million pieces of annual capacity have already under trial production. The remaining capacity addition is expected to be completed in stages up to FY 2026–27. Commenting on the development, Mr. Anupam Ghosh, Managing Director, Anondita Medicare Limited, said: ''The capacity addition at our Noida facility is a strategic and well-planned step, driven by sustained growth in customer demand and anticipating huge orders both domestic and international in future. The phased addition of approximately 1,360 million pieces per annum will enable us to scale operations efficiently while improving operational leverage. The proposed investment of approximately ₹75 crore will be financed through a judicious mix of internal accruals and debt, ensuring financial discipline and long-term value creation for stakeholders.'' Anondita Medicare Limited, is an Indian manufacturer of male and female condoms, operating under its flagship brand ''COBRA.'' The company runs its own manufacturing facility and follows a quality-driven, compliant production model. The company is led by Mr. Anupam Ghosh, who brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and contraceptive products industry. His deep domain expertise, entrepreneurial background, and execution capability provide strong leadership and strategic direction to the company. With a strong domestic presence, particularly in North India, Anondita Medicare is actively expanding its geographical footprint across India and international markets. Ongoing initiatives such as UN qualification, automation-led capacity enhancement, and patented female condom products position the company for scalable growth and long-term value creation. In H1 FY26, the Company reported revenue from operations of ₹54.10 crore, EBITDA of ₹19.20 crore with a margin of 35.49%, and PAT of ₹13.02 crore, translating into a PAT margin of 24.06%. Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances

