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Western Disturbance Brings Rain and Snow to North India

North India experiences rain and snow due to a western disturbance, affecting states like Delhi, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. The rainfall provides relief from hot conditions while parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh report snowfall. Met offices predict continued wet spells in several regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:44 IST
Western Disturbance Brings Rain and Snow to North India
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North India has been witnessing significant weather changes as rain fell across several states and snow blanketed parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. In Delhi, rainfall offered a welcome respite from the heat, with temperatures previously soaring to 35 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall intensified in areas such as Safdarjung, Palam, and Lodi Road in Delhi, while a fresh western disturbance swept through Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, resulting in light showers and temperature fluctuations. Experts attribute these changes to a cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan.

The meteorological department forecasts ongoing wet conditions, predicting further rain and snowfall. Meanwhile, Himachal's high regions received snow, and the Met office issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across several districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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