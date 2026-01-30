Tennis-Alcaraz beats Zverev to reach Australian Open final

Carlos ‌Alcaraz beat Alexander ⁠Zverev 6-4 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-7(4) 7-5 ​to reach the ‍Australian Open final on ⁠Friday.

Alcaraz ‌will ⁠meet the winner of ‍Jannik Sinner ​and Novak Djokovic, ⁠who play in ⁠the late semi-final at ⁠Rod Laver Arena.

