Tennis-Alcaraz beats Zverev to reach Australian Open final

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:47 IST
Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev 6-4 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-7(4) 7-5 to reach the Australian Open final on Friday.
Alcaraz will meet the winner of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, who play in the late semi-final at Rod Laver Arena.
