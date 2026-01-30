Left Menu

Tennis-Alcaraz beats Zverev to reach Australian Open final

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:47 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz beats Zverev to reach Australian Open final
  • Country:
  • Australia

Carlos ‌Alcaraz beat Alexander ⁠Zverev 6-4 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-7(4) 7-5 ​to reach the ‍Australian Open final on ⁠Friday.

Alcaraz ‌will ⁠meet the winner of ‍Jannik Sinner ​and Novak Djokovic, ⁠who play in ⁠the late semi-final at ⁠Rod Laver Arena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

 Global
2
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
3
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
4
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026