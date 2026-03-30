Jannik Sinner Shines: Clinches Miami Open and Completes 'Sunshine Double'

In a display of exceptional skill and determination, Jannik Sinner claimed victory at the Miami Open, defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4. This win secured him the 'Sunshine Double,' a notable achievement last accomplished by a male player, Roger Federer, in 2017. Sinner is the first to achieve this without dropping a set in both tournaments.

Amid challenging conditions, including two rain delays, the 24-year-old showcased remarkable resilience and technical precision, notching 10 aces in the final. His dominant performance at the Hard Rock Stadium adds to his impressive Miami Open track record, extending his unbeaten streak to 12 matches dating back to 2024.

Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka, in his first ATP 1000 final, fell short against the seasoned Sinner. In the women's doubles, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova emerged victorious, demonstrating a mastery of their own. The victory reinforces Sinner's reputation in the tennis world as he continues to enhance his sport legacy.