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Jannik Sinner Shines Bright: A Record-Breaking Miami Win

Jannik Sinner claimed the Miami Open title, defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4, making history as the first man to achieve the 'Sunshine Double' without dropping a set. Despite rain delays, Sinner maintained his form and became the first since Roger Federer to win Indian Wells and Miami consecutively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 05:27 IST
Jannik Sinner Shines Bright: A Record-Breaking Miami Win
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner emerged victorious at the Miami Open final, conquering Czech player Jiri Lehecka with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4. This win places Sinner among elite company as the first man to execute the 'Sunshine Double' without losing a set, reflecting a newfound dominance in the tennis world.

Facing rain delays that stretched the match schedule, Sinner showcased his adaptability and resilience. He skillfully utilized his powerful serve, maintaining energy and focus throughout the intermittent breaks, including one extended by 90 minutes, which he spent engaging in casual soccer with his team.

Sinner's mastery came to light as he became the first since tennis legend Roger Federer in 2017 to claim both the Indian Wells and Miami titles successively. Joining a prestigious group of past winners, Sinner's triumph underscores his emerging legacy in international tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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