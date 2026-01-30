Telangana: 14 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal at primary school in Khammam

At least fourteen students were hospitalised after consuming the mid-day meal at a primary school in Khammam district of Telangana, police said on Friday. The students fell sick after consuming dal and rice at Bodya Thanda Primary School in Konijerla Mandal. They were shifted to Kammam Government Hospital for food poisoning treatment.

According to the police, the students are in stable condition now. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)