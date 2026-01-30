UPDATE 5-Indonesia financial regulator chief resigns after $80 billion market rout, statement says
Earlier in the day, the chief of the IDX stock exchange also resigned after the market rout that began on Wednesday after a warning from index provider MSCI of a possible downgrade because of issues of transparency at the exchange. The statement said Mahendra Siregar, the chief of the Financial Services Regulator - also known as OJK - resigned along with other officials, including the chief executive of capital markets as a "moral responsibility" to support the necessary recovery steps.
The statement said Mahendra Siregar, the chief of the Financial Services Regulator - also known as OJK - resigned along with other officials, including the chief executive of capital markets as a "moral responsibility" to support the necessary recovery steps. The OJK said that the resignations would not affect the implementation of the regulator's duties.
