Left Menu

Centre's fiscal deficit touches 54.5 pc of full year target at end-Dec: Govt data

The Centres fiscal deficit at the end of December stood at Rs 8.55 lakh crore, or 54.5 per cent of the annual budget target for 2025-26, compared to 56.7 per cent in the year-ago period, government data released on Friday showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:49 IST
Centre's fiscal deficit touches 54.5 pc of full year target at end-Dec: Govt data
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of December stood at Rs 8.55 lakh crore, or 54.5 per cent of the annual budget target for 2025-26, compared to 56.7 per cent in the year-ago period, government data released on Friday showed. The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit (the gap between expenditure and revenue) during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP, or Rs 15.69 lakh crore. According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the central government received Rs 25.25 lakh crore or 72.2 per cent of the corresponding budget estimates (BE) of 2025-26 of total receipts up to December 2025. It comprised Rs 19.39 lakh crore of tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 5.39 lakh crore of non-tax revenue, and Rs 46,047 crore of non-debt capital receipts. The CGA data showed that Rs 10.38 lakh crore was transferred to states as devolution of share of taxes by the central government during April-December, which is Rs 1.37 lakh crore higher than the year-ago period. Total expenditure incurred by the central government was Rs 33.8 lakh crore (66.7 per cent of the corresponding BE 2025-26), out of which Rs 25.93 lakh crore was on the revenue account and Rs 7.87 lakh crore on the capital account. Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 9.11 lakh crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 3.17 lakh crore on major subsidies. The Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, showed that the government is well on track to meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of GDP estimated for the current financial year based on broad trends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026