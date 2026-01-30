UPDATE 1-Argentine government implements gas, electricity rate increases in February
Argentina will raise residential gas tariffs by an average of 16.86% in February, while electricity prices in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area will increase by average of 3.59%, the government announced Friday. The increases stem from a new unified gas pricing formula that aims to prevent seasonal spikes during winter months when consumption is highest. Argentina libertarian President Javier Milei has sought to deregulate the energy sector and has allowed long-controlled prices to rise.
The most common residential gas category (R1), representing 42% of users or nearly 4 million households, will see increases of 3,000 pesos or less. About 20% of users will face increases below 1,000 pesos, the government said. Argentina libertarian President Javier Milei has sought to deregulate the energy sector and has allowed long-controlled prices to rise.
