Left Menu

Metal stocks crack; Hindustan Zinc tumbles over 12 pc

Metal stocks faced heavy drubbing on Friday, with Hindustan Zinc tumbling over 12 per cent, amid profit-taking after the recent surge. Shares of Hindustan Zinc tanked 12.12 per cent, Vedanta tumbled 10.89 per cent, National Aluminium Company dropped 10.32 per cent and Hindalco Industries declined by 6.12 per cent on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:13 IST
Metal stocks crack; Hindustan Zinc tumbles over 12 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Metal stocks faced heavy drubbing on Friday, with Hindustan Zinc tumbling over 12 per cent, amid profit-taking after the recent surge. Shares of Hindustan Zinc tanked 12.12 per cent, Vedanta tumbled 10.89 per cent, National Aluminium Company dropped 10.32 per cent and Hindalco Industries declined by 6.12 per cent on the BSE. The stock of Tata Steel lost 4.57 per cent, NMDC (4.19 per cent), SAIL (3.94 per cent), Lloyds Metals and Energy (2.85 per cent), Jindal Steel (2.12 per cent) and JSW Steel (1.97 per cent). The BSE metal index tanked 5.12 per cent to end at 38,845.17. ''On the downside, Nifty Metal was the biggest loser, down 5.2 per cent, marking its sharpest intra-day decline in the past nine months as investors booked profits after gains over the previous three sessions,'' Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,269.78. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 98.25 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 25,320.65. Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, metals witnessed sharp profit-booking after the recent surge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026