Guyana's 2025 oil production hit average of 716,000 bpd
Reuters | Georgetown | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:13 IST
Guyana produced an average of 892,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in December, government data showed on Friday.
The December data brings total 2025 production to an average of 716,000 bpd across the country's four projects, the data showed.
