Guyana's 2025 oil production hit average of 716,000 bpd

‌Guyana produced an average of ⁠892,000 barrels of oil per ​day (bpd) in ‍December, government data showed on ⁠Friday.

The ‌December ⁠data brings total ‍2025 production ​to an average of ⁠716,000 bpd across ⁠the country's four ⁠projects, the data showed.

