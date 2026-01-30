BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top business stories at 2205 hrs: DEL41 BIZ-LD FISCAL DEFICIT **** Centre's fiscal deficit touches 54.5 pc of full year target at end-Dec: Govt data New Delhi: The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of December stood at Rs 8.55 lakh crore, or 54.5 per cent of the annual budget target for 2025-26, compared to 56.7 per cent in the year-ago period, government data released on Friday showed. **** DCM111 BIZ-CEA-GROWTH **** Growth projection of 6.8-7.2 pc range neither conservative nor overly optimistic: CEA New Delhi: Growth projection made in the Economic Survey 2025-2026 of 6.8-7.2 per cent range for FY27 is neither conservative nor overly optimistic, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday. **** DEL60 BIZ-LD RUPEE **** Rupee hits intraday record low of 92.02 against US dollar; ends 6 paise higher Mumbai: The rupee on Friday hit its record low of 92.02 before ending 6 paise higher at 91.93 against the US dollar amid a firm American currency and geopolitical uncertainties. **** DEL51 BIZ-BULLION-PRICE **** Gold plunges by Rs 14,000, silver by Rs 20,000 in a single day on profit-taking, stronger US dollar New Delhi: Gold prices tumbled by Rs 14,000 per 10 grams and silver prices tanked by Rs 20,000 per kg in the national capital on Friday as investors booked heavy profits amid weak global trends and a rebound in the US dollar. **** DEL50 BIZ-LD SEBI-NSE-IPO **** Sebi gives clearance to NSE IPO after decade-long wait New Delhi: Capital market regulator Sebi has granted a no-objection certificate to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to move ahead with its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO), after a decade of delays caused by regulatory concerns and co-location controversy, a top exchange official said on Friday. **** DEL40 BIZ-LD STOCKS **** Stock markets snap 3-day rally on intense selling in metal, IT stocks ahead of Budget Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping a three-day rally, due to heavy selling pressure in metal, IT and commodity stocks as investors booked profits at higher levels ahead of the Budget 2026-27. **** DEL37 BIZ-FOREX **** Forex reserves jump by USD 8 bln to fresh all-time high of USD 709.413 bln Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by USD 8.053 billion to an all-time high of USD 709.413 billion during the week ended January 23, the RBI said on Friday. ****

