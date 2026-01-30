"Goa has sent a message, it is ready to host global events": CM Sawant after conclusion of India Energy Week

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday hailed the successful conclusion of India Energy Week 2026, which was held in Goa from January 27 to 30. Speaking to ANI, the Goa Chief Minister said the event's success is clear proof that the state is fully equipped to host global gatherings of this scale.

"Through this event, Goa has sent a message that we are ready to host this type of global event...Goa is ready for investment..." said CM Sawant. Speaking on the long-term impact, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state will attract substantial investment following the event, which will significantly benefit future generations. "Huge investment will come in the state of Goa...The future generations of Goa will benefit a lot from the investments that will come in Goa," said CM Sawant.

Additionally, he praised the Public Enterprise Company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for constructing a large convention centre in the state within a short timeframe. He stated that this convention can be utilised to host a range of events in Goa, including global, national, and international events. "I congratulate ONGC, a PSU, for constructing this huge convention centre in a short span of time, which is the largest in Asia. This convention centre can be utilised for multiple purposes, hosting a range of events in Goa, including global, national, and international events. The only issue is connectivity; within a short time, we will connect the National Highway to ONGC and the convention centre. Additionally, there is a waterway from the 5-star hotel directly to the convention centre. I believe that in the future, we can host even bigger events in the state of Goa," added CM Sawant.

He further stated that reforms in the energy sector over the last 10 years will benefit investors in India. He also mentioned that PM Modi has conveyed that India is producing sufficient energy for industry and future growth. India Energy Week is the country's flagship global energy platform, which brings together government leaders, industry executives, and innovators to accelerate progress toward a secure, sustainable, and affordable energy future. As a neutral international forum, IEW aims to drive investment, policy alignment, and technological collaboration to shape the global energy landscape. Hosted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, this year's event was held in Goa from January 27 to 30 at the ONGC Advanced Training Institute. (ANI)

