Dhami meets former CMs Koshyari and Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met former chief ministers Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Harish Rawat. Dhami met Koshyari at his residence in Defence Colony here and congratulated him on being selected for the Padma Bhushan award. The chief minister said that this award is a fitting recognition of Koshyari's long-standing and dedicated contributions in public life, filled with service to the country. He said that Koshyari has played a crucial role in strengthening the state and the country in every capacity, from the Uttarakhand movement to the formation of the state, administrative leadership and the discharge of constitutional responsibilities. Dhami said that the Padma Bhushan award has brought pride not only to Uttarakhand, but to the entire country. He also prayed for Koshyari's good health and long life. The chief minister also met former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, who also lives in Defence Colony, and inquired about his well-being. Dhami presented Rawat with the rice grown on his own farm, saying that this gift symbolises the respect for Uttarakhand's agricultural traditions, the hard work of farmers and local produce. Rawat expressed his gratitude to Dhami for this affectionate gesture and the heartfelt gift, saying that the gift is a beautiful example of mutual respect, harmony and courtesy in political traditions.

