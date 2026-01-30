Left Menu

Dhami meets former CMs Koshyari and Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met former chief ministers Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Harish Rawat. Dhami met Koshyari at his residence in Defence Colony here and congratulated him on being selected for the Padma Bhushan award. Dhami said that the Padma Bhushan award has brought pride not only to Uttarakhand, but to the entire country.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-01-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 23:51 IST
Dhami meets former CMs Koshyari and Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met former chief ministers Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Harish Rawat. Dhami met Koshyari at his residence in Defence Colony here and congratulated him on being selected for the Padma Bhushan award. The chief minister said that this award is a fitting recognition of Koshyari's long-standing and dedicated contributions in public life, filled with service to the country. He said that Koshyari has played a crucial role in strengthening the state and the country in every capacity, from the Uttarakhand movement to the formation of the state, administrative leadership and the discharge of constitutional responsibilities. Dhami said that the Padma Bhushan award has brought pride not only to Uttarakhand, but to the entire country. He also prayed for Koshyari's good health and long life. The chief minister also met former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, who also lives in Defence Colony, and inquired about his well-being. Dhami presented Rawat with the rice grown on his own farm, saying that this gift symbolises the respect for Uttarakhand's agricultural traditions, the hard work of farmers and local produce. Rawat expressed his gratitude to Dhami for this affectionate gesture and the heartfelt gift, saying that the gift is a beautiful example of mutual respect, harmony and courtesy in political traditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

 India
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026