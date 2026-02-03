Left Menu

India's Ambitious Green Hydrogen Mission: A Global Hub in Making

The Indian government is advancing its National Green Hydrogen Mission to position India as a key player in green hydrogen production globally. Efforts include production incentives, a 5 Million Metric Tonnes annual target by 2030, and substantial investments, signaling a robust shift toward sustainable energy solutions.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:50 IST
The Indian government is making strategic moves to propel the country to the forefront of green hydrogen production. During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, it was revealed that several incentives are being deployed to lower manufacturing costs.

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, outlined that the nation's Green Hydrogen production capacity is slated to hit 5 Million Metric Tonnes annually by 2030. Fifteen companies have secured electrolyser manufacturing incentives with a total capacity of 3,000 MW annually, supported by a financial boost of Rs 4,440 crore.

Further cementing this transition, 18 companies have been awarded production incentives, cumulatively targeting 8,62,000 tonnes per annum. Meanwhile, Green Hydrogen procurement for refineries has commenced with 20,000 tonnes of capacity. Notably, the production of Green Ammonia for 13 fertilizer units is also underway, promising an eco-friendly future for India's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

