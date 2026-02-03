India's Ambitious Green Hydrogen Mission: A Global Hub in Making

The Indian government is making strategic moves to propel the country to the forefront of green hydrogen production. During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, it was revealed that several incentives are being deployed to lower manufacturing costs.

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, outlined that the nation's Green Hydrogen production capacity is slated to hit 5 Million Metric Tonnes annually by 2030. Fifteen companies have secured electrolyser manufacturing incentives with a total capacity of 3,000 MW annually, supported by a financial boost of Rs 4,440 crore.

Further cementing this transition, 18 companies have been awarded production incentives, cumulatively targeting 8,62,000 tonnes per annum. Meanwhile, Green Hydrogen procurement for refineries has commenced with 20,000 tonnes of capacity. Notably, the production of Green Ammonia for 13 fertilizer units is also underway, promising an eco-friendly future for India's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)