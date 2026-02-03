Jharkhand Farmers Struggle as Government Falls Short on Paddy Procurement

Babulal Marandi, Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly, has accused the JMM-led government of not meeting its paddy procurement targets from local farmers.

According to Marandi, only 19.80 lakh quintals have been purchased despite the government's target to acquire 60-lakh quintals by mid-March.

He claims this shortfall is forcing farmers to sell their produce to middlemen at much lower prices, undermining their income potential.