Left Menu

Jharkhand Farmers Struggle as Government Falls Short on Paddy Procurement

Babulal Marandi, Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand, criticizes the state's government for failing to purchase adequate paddy from farmers, forcing them to sell to middlemen at lower prices. Despite a target to buy 60-lakh quintals by March, only 19.80 lakh have been purchased, affecting farmer incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:59 IST
Jharkhand Farmers Struggle as Government Falls Short on Paddy Procurement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Babulal Marandi, Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly, has accused the JMM-led government of not meeting its paddy procurement targets from local farmers.

According to Marandi, only 19.80 lakh quintals have been purchased despite the government's target to acquire 60-lakh quintals by mid-March.

He claims this shortfall is forcing farmers to sell their produce to middlemen at much lower prices, undermining their income potential.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026