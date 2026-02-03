Jharkhand Farmers Struggle as Government Falls Short on Paddy Procurement
Babulal Marandi, Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand, criticizes the state's government for failing to purchase adequate paddy from farmers, forcing them to sell to middlemen at lower prices. Despite a target to buy 60-lakh quintals by March, only 19.80 lakh have been purchased, affecting farmer incomes.
Babulal Marandi, Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly, has accused the JMM-led government of not meeting its paddy procurement targets from local farmers.
According to Marandi, only 19.80 lakh quintals have been purchased despite the government's target to acquire 60-lakh quintals by mid-March.
He claims this shortfall is forcing farmers to sell their produce to middlemen at much lower prices, undermining their income potential.
