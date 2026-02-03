Empowering Women Farmers: Maharashtra's New Sustainable Agriculture Initiative

In a significant step towards sustainable agriculture, Maharashtra has joined hands with Godrej Agrovet Ltd, focusing on training more than 5,000 women farmers across the state's cotton-producing regions.

Spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the collaboration aims to elevate the role of women in agriculture, providing them with modern farming techniques and sustainable practices.

The initiative seeks to not only boost agricultural productivity but also empower women, driving economic growth in rural areas. The program, initially targeting nine districts, is set to expand over the next three years.

