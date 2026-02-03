Left Menu

Empowering Women Farmers: Maharashtra's New Sustainable Agriculture Initiative

Maharashtra has forged a partnership with Godrej Agrovet Ltd to train 5,000 women farmers in sustainable farming. The initiative, backed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to enhance agricultural productivity through modern techniques, empowering women and strengthening the rural economy. The program covers nine districts and will expand in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:45 IST
Empowering Women Farmers: Maharashtra's New Sustainable Agriculture Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards sustainable agriculture, Maharashtra has joined hands with Godrej Agrovet Ltd, focusing on training more than 5,000 women farmers across the state's cotton-producing regions.

Spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the collaboration aims to elevate the role of women in agriculture, providing them with modern farming techniques and sustainable practices.

The initiative seeks to not only boost agricultural productivity but also empower women, driving economic growth in rural areas. The program, initially targeting nine districts, is set to expand over the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026