Empowering Women Farmers: Maharashtra's New Sustainable Agriculture Initiative
Maharashtra has forged a partnership with Godrej Agrovet Ltd to train 5,000 women farmers in sustainable farming. The initiative, backed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to enhance agricultural productivity through modern techniques, empowering women and strengthening the rural economy. The program covers nine districts and will expand in the coming years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant step towards sustainable agriculture, Maharashtra has joined hands with Godrej Agrovet Ltd, focusing on training more than 5,000 women farmers across the state's cotton-producing regions.
Spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the collaboration aims to elevate the role of women in agriculture, providing them with modern farming techniques and sustainable practices.
The initiative seeks to not only boost agricultural productivity but also empower women, driving economic growth in rural areas. The program, initially targeting nine districts, is set to expand over the next three years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singapore-India Tourism Flourishes Amid 60th Diplomatic Anniversary
Soaring Ambitions: Asia's Largest Aviation Gathering Takes Flight in Singapore
Indian Air Force Showcases Indigenous ALH Dhruv at Singapore Airshow 2026
Market Surge: Memory Chipmakers Lead Wall Street Rebound
Road Accident Scheme Gaps: Tribunal Flags Need for Reforms