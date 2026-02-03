Jio Blackrock's Innovative Foray into Wealth Management

Jio Blackrock Investment Advisers introduced an advanced platform on Tuesday to revolutionize the Indian wealth management industry, focusing on 200 million potential investors. The service, starting at an annual fee of Rs 350, promises personalized advice facilitated by cutting-edge technology.

The company's initiative, powered by Blackrock's Aladdin technology, signifies its first direct consumer engagement in India, aiming to enhance the wealth management market's expansion. Although asset targets remain undisclosed, the platform's mutual fund guidance is continually updated for optimal client advice.

Notably, this move aligns with Jio's vision to transform India from a nation of savers to investors. The service is initially free for three months, with users owning up to Rs 1 lakh in assets paying Rs 350 yearly, while higher assets incur a 0.35% advisory fee.

