Trump's Trade Triumph: A New Chapter in India-U.S. Relations

President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with India, reducing tariffs on Indian imports from 50% to 18%. In exchange, India agreed to halt Russian oil purchases and open its agriculture sector. This deal aims to increase India's imports of U.S. goods over the next five years.

Updated: 03-02-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:46 IST
President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade agreement with India has sent ripples of optimism across Asian markets. Under the agreement, the U.S. will reduce its tariffs on Indian imports from 50% to 18%, fostering a lift in market sentiment among exporters and policymakers in India.

The agreement, although lacking detailed disclosure from the White House and Indian authorities, includes India's commitment to cease Russian oil imports and reduce trade barriers. New Delhi plans to buy U.S. petroleum, defense items, and aircraft while marginally opening its protected agriculture sector, according to Indian government sources.

Additionally, New Delhi agreed to eliminate tariffs on U.S. industrial goods, with a joint statement on the deal expected soon. As part of the deal, India will increase its purchases of U.S. goods to over $500 billion over five years, enhancing economic collaboration between the two nations.

