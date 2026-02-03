Left Menu

RBI's Monetary Dilemma: To Cut or Hold?

The Reserve Bank of India's upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting is set against a backdrop of low inflation, a growth-focused Union Budget, and a new India-US trade deal. With key short-term lending rates already reduced, experts are debating whether RBI will hold or cut rates further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:10 IST
RBI's Monetary Dilemma: To Cut or Hold?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is gearing up for another pivotal meeting amidst a backdrop of favorable economic conditions. With inflation rates at a low, a growth-centric Union Budget, and the newly secured India-US trade deal, the stage is set for significant discussions.

Experts are closely watching the central bank's next move, as the RBI has already slashed the key short-term lending rate by 125 basis points since February of last year. While many predict a pause in rate changes, some believe there might be room for one more reduction to further ease borrowing costs.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist of Bank of Baroda, and other economists suggest a rate hold is likely given tight liquidity conditions and stable government borrowing programs. However, additional measures such as liquidity augmentation and potential CRR adjustments are being considered to ensure continued economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026