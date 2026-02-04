Orient Green Power Posts Decreased Loss in Q3

Orient Green Power Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.43 crore for the December quarter, marking a slight improvement over the Rs 22.41 crore loss in the same period last year.

The company's total income declined to Rs 40.06 crore this quarter, down from Rs 40.40 crore in Q3FY25, reflecting a decrease in revenues.

Orient Green Power Company operates as an independent power producer focusing on renewable energy resources.

