Left Menu

Implications of New START Treaty Expiry

The New START treaty, which limits the strategic nuclear arsenals of Russia and the United States, is set to expire this Wednesday. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov assured that Russia will handle the situation carefully and responsibly following the treaty's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:44 IST
Implications of New START Treaty Expiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The New START treaty, a pivotal agreement between the United States and Russia that curbs the size of their strategic nuclear arsenals, is reaching its expiration date.

Russia, through a statement by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, has committed to acting with caution and responsibility in the post-treaty landscape.

Signed in 2010, the treaty's expiry could herald a new era of nuclear strategy, prompting discussions on future arms control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

 India
2
Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

 India
3
Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

 Philippines
4
Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026