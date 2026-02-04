The New START treaty, a pivotal agreement between the United States and Russia that curbs the size of their strategic nuclear arsenals, is reaching its expiration date.

Russia, through a statement by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, has committed to acting with caution and responsibility in the post-treaty landscape.

Signed in 2010, the treaty's expiry could herald a new era of nuclear strategy, prompting discussions on future arms control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)