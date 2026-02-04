Implications of New START Treaty Expiry
The New START treaty, which limits the strategic nuclear arsenals of Russia and the United States, is set to expire this Wednesday. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov assured that Russia will handle the situation carefully and responsibly following the treaty's end.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:44 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The New START treaty, a pivotal agreement between the United States and Russia that curbs the size of their strategic nuclear arsenals, is reaching its expiration date.
Russia, through a statement by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, has committed to acting with caution and responsibility in the post-treaty landscape.
Signed in 2010, the treaty's expiry could herald a new era of nuclear strategy, prompting discussions on future arms control measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Leo's Urgent Call for Renewed Arms Control
The End of New START: An Era of Nuclear Arms Control Uncertainty
Kremlin Warns Against Abandoning Nuclear Limits
Kremlin says next trilateral security talks on Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5
Kremlin says it has nothing to add on pause to energy strikes on Ukraine