Pope Leo's Urgent Call for Renewed Arms Control
Pope Leo has urged Russia and the United States to renew the New START arms control treaty, which limits strategic nuclear weapons. During his Vatican address, he emphasized the need to avoid an arms race and promote an ethic of trust and common good.
Pope Leo issued a strong appeal on Wednesday, urging leaders of Russia and the United States to renew the New START treaty, a crucial arms control agreement that limits the deployment of strategic nuclear weapons.
Addressing the audience at the Vatican, Leo, the first pope from the United States, stressed the importance of preventing a new arms race amid rising global tensions. He highlighted the necessity of doing everything possible to avert such an outcome.
"I issue an urgent appeal not to let this instrument lapse," the pope stated. He called for replacing the prevailing atmosphere of fear and distrust with a shared ethic, guiding decision-making for the common good.
