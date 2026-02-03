The Kremlin issued a stern warning on Tuesday, emphasizing that forsaking strategic nuclear limitations shared by Russia and the United States could be highly detrimental to global security.

This cautionary message comes as the expiration of the New START nuclear treaty looms on Thursday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Moscow remains open to extending the treaty's constraints on missiles, launchers, and warheads for another year, though the United States has yet to respond to the proposal.

The future of international arms control now hangs in the balance, with potential consequences for global peace and stability if an agreement isn't reached soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)