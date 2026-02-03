Left Menu

Kremlin Warns Against Abandoning Nuclear Limits

The Kremlin has warned that abandoning strategic nuclear limits between Russia and the United States could jeopardize global security. The New START treaty is set to expire, but Russia has proposed extending the existing limits for a year. The U.S. response is still awaited.

Updated: 03-02-2026 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Russia

The Kremlin issued a stern warning on Tuesday, emphasizing that forsaking strategic nuclear limitations shared by Russia and the United States could be highly detrimental to global security.

This cautionary message comes as the expiration of the New START nuclear treaty looms on Thursday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Moscow remains open to extending the treaty's constraints on missiles, launchers, and warheads for another year, though the United States has yet to respond to the proposal.

The future of international arms control now hangs in the balance, with potential consequences for global peace and stability if an agreement isn't reached soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

