Pioneering Partnership Powers India's Green Hydrogen Mission

InSolare Energy Limited partners with Versogen Inc. to enhance India's green hydrogen ecosystem through advanced Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology. This collaboration aligns with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to bolster local manufacturing capabilities and support a sustainable energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:09 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking move towards cleaner energy, InSolare Energy Limited (IEL) has formed a strategic alliance with Versogen Inc., a leading innovator in Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology. The partnership aims to revolutionize India's green hydrogen sector by introducing advanced AEM stack and electrolyzer solutions tailored for the Indian market.

This collaboration represents a vital step in InSolare's strategy to integrate cutting-edge technology with local manufacturing capabilities. It underscores InSolare's commitment to accelerating India's transition to sustainable energy, in line with the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Dr. Hemanshu Bhatt of InSolare emphasized the importance of global innovation combined with local expertise, stating that this union with Versogen will advance cost-effective green hydrogen production, supporting India's ambitious energy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

