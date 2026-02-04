Pioneering Partnership Powers India's Green Hydrogen Mission

In a groundbreaking move towards cleaner energy, InSolare Energy Limited (IEL) has formed a strategic alliance with Versogen Inc., a leading innovator in Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology. The partnership aims to revolutionize India's green hydrogen sector by introducing advanced AEM stack and electrolyzer solutions tailored for the Indian market.

This collaboration represents a vital step in InSolare's strategy to integrate cutting-edge technology with local manufacturing capabilities. It underscores InSolare's commitment to accelerating India's transition to sustainable energy, in line with the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Dr. Hemanshu Bhatt of InSolare emphasized the importance of global innovation combined with local expertise, stating that this union with Versogen will advance cost-effective green hydrogen production, supporting India's ambitious energy objectives.

