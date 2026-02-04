Himalayan Apple Growers Unite Against Zero Import Tariff on US Apples

Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh are gearing up for a major protest against a proposed zero import tariff on apples from the United States. The move, they claim, poses a significant threat to the regional apple-based economy, which is already struggling against heavily subsidized imports.

Farmer leaders have not minced words in calling the recent India-US trade deal anti-farmer, accusing government policies of favoring American corporate giants over local growers. Rakesh Singha, a senior farmer leader, strongly criticized the proposal, warning of severe economic consequences for domestic growers who have heavily invested in modern orchards.

Concerns are mounting as farmer organizations point out that this tariff adjustment could be disastrous for Himachal Pradesh. Sanjay Chauhan, head of the Apple Farmers Association, emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues and urged the government to discuss the implications thoroughly. If ignored, farmers warn of widespread agitation throughout the state and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)