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Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi over India-US Trade Deal and Energy Security

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of compromising farmers' futures and energy security by entering an India-US trade agreement. He criticized the deal for forcing India to conform to US energy directives amid Middle East tensions, questioning India's ability to independently procure oil from desired sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi over India-US Trade Deal and Energy Security
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (Photo/X@INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
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In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused him of jeopardizing the future of India's farmers and compromising the nation's energy security by endorsing the India-US interim trade deal.

Speaking at a public rally in Kottayam ahead of state Assembly elections, Gandhi expressed profound concerns that the agreement might adversely affect India's position amid the West Asia conflict. He alleged, "Narendra Modi handed away the future of Indian farmers and opened our agricultural sector to the international market."

He further claimed India's energy procurement had become dependent on US influence, saying, "An independent nation has to seek US permission to buy oil, following the recent deal." Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later emphasized India's commitment to decisions based on national interest and reliable energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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