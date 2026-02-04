Tragedy Unveiled: The Perilous Grip of Online Games

Three sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, tragically fell to their deaths from their ninth-floor home in Ghaziabad, reportedly driven by an addiction to an online Korean game. The siblings left behind a note, urging readers to delve into their diary for answers and apologized to their father.

Their father, Chetan Kumar, revealed that the girls had been disengaged from school for two years, spending excessive time on gaming. Police investigations indicate the pandemic years, during which they were isolated, fueled their fixation. Their mobile devices, tossed aside before the incident, are crucial to understanding their motives.

Authorities stress the importance of cyber awareness. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil remarked that the sisters' tragic decision was potentially triggered by restrictions on their mobile usage. The incident parallels the infamous Blue Whale challenge, reigniting concern about the impact of rogue online activities.