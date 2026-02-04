Left Menu

Tragedy Unveiled: The Perilous Grip of Online Games

Three sisters in Ghaziabad, aged between 12 and 16, died after jumping from their ninth-floor home. Driven by an addiction to an online Korean game, they left a note apologizing to their father. The incident highlights dangers of online gaming addition, calling for increased cyber awareness initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 19:01 IST
Tragedy Unveiled: The Perilous Grip of Online Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, tragically fell to their deaths from their ninth-floor home in Ghaziabad, reportedly driven by an addiction to an online Korean game. The siblings left behind a note, urging readers to delve into their diary for answers and apologized to their father.

Their father, Chetan Kumar, revealed that the girls had been disengaged from school for two years, spending excessive time on gaming. Police investigations indicate the pandemic years, during which they were isolated, fueled their fixation. Their mobile devices, tossed aside before the incident, are crucial to understanding their motives.

Authorities stress the importance of cyber awareness. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil remarked that the sisters' tragic decision was potentially triggered by restrictions on their mobile usage. The incident parallels the infamous Blue Whale challenge, reigniting concern about the impact of rogue online activities.

TRENDING

1
India's Davis Cup Squad Sharpens Skills Ahead of Netherlands Clash

India's Davis Cup Squad Sharpens Skills Ahead of Netherlands Clash

 Global
2
Manderson's Untold Secrets: UK Parliament Calls for Full Disclosure

Manderson's Untold Secrets: UK Parliament Calls for Full Disclosure

 United Kingdom
3
Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Health Infrastructure: Rapid Progress in Medical Services and Education

Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Health Infrastructure: Rapid Progress in Medical ...

 India
4
Ceasefire Shattered: Tragic Losses Amidst Gaza Strikes

Ceasefire Shattered: Tragic Losses Amidst Gaza Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026