Tragic Toll: Farmer Suicides Amid Maharashtra's Agrarian Crisis

In January, 21 farmers in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, committed suicide, highlighting persistent agrarian issues. Activist Kishore Tiwari criticized government efforts, emphasizing the need for long-term solutions over temporary relief. The district's 'Mission Ubhari Abhiyan' aims to prevent suicides and support families with financial and psychological aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-02-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 14:33 IST
In January, the Yavatmal district in eastern Maharashtra witnessed a grim record of 21 farmer suicides, as reported by activist Kishore Tiwari. Tiwari, who previously led the state's Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission, criticized governmental inadequacy in addressing the persistent agrarian crisis.

Tiwari highlighted the ongoing plight since 1998 in Western Vidarbha, where cotton and soybean prosper. He lamented the failure of successive relief packages to tackle core issues like input costs and soil health. Tiwari advocated for a shift from cash crops to millets and pulses with a long-term credit policy, rather than temporary loan waivers.

Dismissing isolated approaches, Yavatmal collector Vikas Meena confirmed 21 suicides in early 2026. He cited 'Mission Ubhari Abhiyan,' an initiative aimed at suicide prevention and family rehabilitation. Under this mission, financial assistance, government certificates, and psychological support are provided to aid distressed families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

