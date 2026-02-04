Left Menu

Chevron Eyes Offshore Exploration in Syria with New Agreement

Chevron has signed an initial agreement with the Syrian Petroleum Company and Qatari firm UCC Holding to explore offshore oil and gas opportunities in Syria. This collaboration seeks to enhance energy prospects in the region, amidst geopolitical challenges and previous unsuccessful attempts to exploit Syrian resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 19:07 IST
Chevron Eyes Offshore Exploration in Syria with New Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chevron has entered into a preliminary agreement with the Syrian Petroleum Company and Qatari firm UCC Holding to assess oil and gas exploration possibilities off the coast of Syria, according to a spokesperson for the American energy giant on Wednesday.

Syria's eastern Mediterranean coastline is strategically located between significant gas findings in Israel and Egypt, making it a potentially valuable energy frontier. Chevron, which already controls the vast Leviathan gas field off Israel, sees potential in expanding its operations in the region.

In 2013, Russian company Soyuzneftegaz attempted similar explorations but pulled out two years later as Syria's ongoing civil conflict intensified. Currently, most of Syria's oil is produced from onshore fields in the northeast, notably the Al-Omar field. UCC Holding is part of the Qatari-based Power International Holding.

TRENDING

1
India's Davis Cup Squad Sharpens Skills Ahead of Netherlands Clash

India's Davis Cup Squad Sharpens Skills Ahead of Netherlands Clash

 Global
2
Manderson's Untold Secrets: UK Parliament Calls for Full Disclosure

Manderson's Untold Secrets: UK Parliament Calls for Full Disclosure

 United Kingdom
3
Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Health Infrastructure: Rapid Progress in Medical Services and Education

Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Health Infrastructure: Rapid Progress in Medical ...

 India
4
Ceasefire Shattered: Tragic Losses Amidst Gaza Strikes

Ceasefire Shattered: Tragic Losses Amidst Gaza Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026