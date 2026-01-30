Left Menu

Qatar's MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in New Delhi for 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' meeting

Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, on Friday, arrived in New Delhi for the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' meeting.

ANI | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:16 IST
Qatar's MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in New Delhi for 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' meeting
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi to India (Photo/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, on Friday, arrived in New Delhi for the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' meeting. His visit aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between Qatar and India, with a focus on shared interests and cooperation.

In a post on X, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to H.E. Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar on his arrival in New Delhi to attend the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' meeting. His visit will further strengthen the strategic partnership between two countries." The meeting comes amid growing diplomatic efforts to strengthen India-Arab relations, with a focus on economic, energy, and security partnerships.

India will host the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM) on Saturday. The meeting will be co-chaired by India and the UAE. Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and the Arab League Secretary General will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, according to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to the release, the Foreign Ministers' meeting is taking place after a 10-year hiatus. The first meeting was held in 2016 in Bahrain. At the first FMM, the Ministers identified five priority verticals of cooperation: economy, energy, education, media and culture and proposed a set of activities across these verticals. The 2nd India-Arab FMM is expected to build on the existing cooperation, expanding and deepening the partnership.

The India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting is the highest institutional mechanism driving this partnership, which was formalised in March 2002 when India and the League of Arab States (LAS) signed an MoU institutionalising the process of dialogue. A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed to establish the Arab-India Cooperation Forum during the visit of the then Arab League Secretary General Amre Moussa to India in December 2008, and was subsequently revised in 2013 to reflect a revised structural organisation.

India is an Observer to the League of Arab States, a pan Arab body with 22 member States. As per the release, this is the first India-Arab FMM to be hosted by India in New Delhi and will see participation by all 22 Arab countries by Foreign Ministers, other Ministers, Ministers of State and other Senior Officials and the Arab League. The IAFMM will be preceded by the 4th India-Arab Senior Officials' Meeting on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026