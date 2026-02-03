Qatar and Iran Engage in Regional De-escalation Talks

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, announced on Tuesday significant regional collaboration aimed at ensuring de-escalation with Iran.

This announcement follows a meeting on Saturday between Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in Tehran.

The leaders discussed and reviewed efforts focused on reducing tensions in the region, underscoring the importance of diplomatic solutions to stabilize Middle Eastern relations.

