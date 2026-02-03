Qatar and Iran Engage in Regional De-escalation Talks
Majed Al-Ansari from Qatar's Foreign Ministry highlights ongoing regional collaboration to ease tensions with Iran. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani recently met with Iranian official Ali Larijani to review progress in de-escalation efforts, emphasizing diplomatic solutions to stabilize the region.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, announced on Tuesday significant regional collaboration aimed at ensuring de-escalation with Iran.
This announcement follows a meeting on Saturday between Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in Tehran.
The leaders discussed and reviewed efforts focused on reducing tensions in the region, underscoring the importance of diplomatic solutions to stabilize Middle Eastern relations.
