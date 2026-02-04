President Xi and President Trump Discuss Key Issues Over Phone

Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. This conversation marks a critical point in the ongoing dialogue between the two global powers, touching on several key issues.

Although the specifics of the conversation were not disclosed in detail, it is understood that President Xi and President Trump discussed significant matters that concern bilateral relations. This is part of a continuing effort by both nations to navigate their complex diplomacy.

The phone call underscores both leaders' commitment to maintaining open lines of communication, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in addressing mutual concerns and areas of potential cooperation.

