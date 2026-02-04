Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. Set for Oman Talks

Iran and the United States are set to conduct diplomatic talks in Oman on Friday. The discussions will feature Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The talks are expected to follow a familiar format, continuing from previous negotiations, as reported by Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 19:08 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

