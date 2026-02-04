High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. Set for Oman Talks
Iran and the United States are set to conduct diplomatic talks in Oman on Friday. The discussions will feature Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The talks are expected to follow a familiar format, continuing from previous negotiations, as reported by Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency.
In a crucial diplomatic move, Iran and the United States are scheduled to hold negotiations in Oman this Friday. The dialogue will feature prominent figures, including Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.
According to the semi-official Iranian news agency ISNA, these negotiations will follow a format similar to that of previous rounds. This continuity in approach is a testament to the ongoing efforts to address unresolved issues between the two nations.
The meeting represents a significant moment in international relations, as both countries seek to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes. Observers will keenly watch whether these talks can pave the way for more stable bilateral relations.
