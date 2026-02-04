High-Stakes Diplomacy: UAE Hosts Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Envoys from Russia and Ukraine convened in the United Arab Emirates on a new round of US-facilitated discussions aimed at ending the protracted war, a Ukrainian negotiator reported. This diplomatic effort comes amid an escalation of attacks by Russia on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving civilians enduring harsh winter conditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of duplicity in its temporary ceasefire following a devastating missile and drone attack, which Moscow attributed to military exigencies. These developments form part of a strategic negotiation approach by the Kremlin, suggesting a temporary moratorium was a tactical gesture.

The US delegation, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, aims to mediate as tensions also grow over the expiration of a key US-Russia nuclear arms pact, posing additional diplomatic challenges. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force reports downing a significant number of Russian drones in ongoing air assaults, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

