Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: UAE Hosts Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukrainian and Russian envoys met in Abu Dhabi for US-mediated peace talks amid ongoing conflict. Despite temporary halts in energy attacks, Russia continued assaults on Ukraine, straining negotiations. The talks, coinciding with the expiry of a key arms treaty, highlight tensions in US-Russia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:13 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: UAE Hosts Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Envoys from Russia and Ukraine convened in the United Arab Emirates on a new round of US-facilitated discussions aimed at ending the protracted war, a Ukrainian negotiator reported. This diplomatic effort comes amid an escalation of attacks by Russia on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving civilians enduring harsh winter conditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of duplicity in its temporary ceasefire following a devastating missile and drone attack, which Moscow attributed to military exigencies. These developments form part of a strategic negotiation approach by the Kremlin, suggesting a temporary moratorium was a tactical gesture.

The US delegation, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, aims to mediate as tensions also grow over the expiration of a key US-Russia nuclear arms pact, posing additional diplomatic challenges. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force reports downing a significant number of Russian drones in ongoing air assaults, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sino-Russian Foreign Policy Tandem: A Stabilizing Global Force

Sino-Russian Foreign Policy Tandem: A Stabilizing Global Force

 Russian Federation
2
Trump Administration Cuts Immigration Agents in Minnesota Amid Protests

Trump Administration Cuts Immigration Agents in Minnesota Amid Protests

 Global
3
Railways Revenue Conundrum: The Unseen Earnings From Ticket Cancellations

Railways Revenue Conundrum: The Unseen Earnings From Ticket Cancellations

 India
4
Transforming Karawal Nagar: Delhi's Civic Infrastructure Makeover

Transforming Karawal Nagar: Delhi's Civic Infrastructure Makeover

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026