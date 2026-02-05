Viral Video Leads to Arrest of Minors in Odisha Gang-Rape Case
Six minors in Odisha were detained after a video of them allegedly gang-raping a minor girl went viral. The incident, which occurred in December 2025, was influenced by adult content viewed on mobile phones. Authorities have taken measures to investigate and address the situation.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking case from Odisha's Balangir district, six minors were apprehended for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl, Superintendent of Police Abhilash G confirmed. The incident took place in December 2025 and came to light after a disturbing video spread across social media platforms.
According to reports, the minors, who were reportedly known to the victim, were heavily influenced by viewing adult content on mobile devices. This revelation was part of the complaint filed by the victim's family after they broke their silence once the video went viral.
Inspector General Himanshu Lal highlighted the impact of mobile and social media as a driving factor behind the crime. Authorities, including the Child Welfare Committee, are deep into the investigation, with further details awaited as the minors have been held accountable before the Juvenile Justice Board.
(With inputs from agencies.)