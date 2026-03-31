Cleric Arrest Sparks Outrage After Viral Video

A cleric has been apprehended in Bihar for making offensive remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stirring public uproar. Maulana Abdullah Salim Qasmi, also known as Chaturvedi, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force in Purnea on Monday.

The cleric's controversial speech, originating from a May 2024 event, gained traction on social media earlier this month, initiating protests statewide. The speech reportedly includes objectionable content against Adityanath and his mother. An FIR has been lodged under various sections, including promoting enmity on religious grounds.

Qasmi was transferred to Bahraich for questioning, where he confessed and apologized for his remarks. The video apology emerged alongside news of the arrest, yet demonstrations by right-wing groups persist across Uttar Pradesh. Legal actions continue as courts proceed with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)