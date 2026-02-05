CRPF Dismantles Maoist Memorial, Signals End of Naxal Dominance in Sukma

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has dismantled a memorial of a prominent Maoist leader in Gogunda village, Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. Ravula Srinivas, known as Ramanna, was a central committee member of the Maoists. His memorial's demolition follows the November 20, 2025, establishment of a forward operating base by the CRPF, effectively ending the Naxals' longstanding control over the region.

According to Assistant Commandant Videkho Kiye of the 74th Battalion, this strategic move marks a turning point for the area, which had long been isolated from security forces. Ramanna, an instrumental figure behind some of the deadliest Maoist attacks, including the 2010 massacre of 76 CRPF personnel, died in 2019. The operation to dismantle his memorial highlights renewed efforts to foster development and enhance future prospects for the local population.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, reported a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism by 88% since 2010. Only eight districts remain affected, with 90% fewer civilian and security force deaths recorded. The government's ongoing commitment to counter-extremism aims to eradicate such threats by March 2026, ushering in a new era of peace and progress.

