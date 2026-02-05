Dual Citizenship Fraud: EOW Charges Ex-SKIMS Professor in Employment Scam
The Economic Offences Wing of Kashmir has filed charges against Afshan Shabir, a former SKIMS professor, for allegedly concealing her British citizenship to secure a government job. The case raises questions on recruitment procedures, citizenship, and eligibility for public service roles. Shabir's employment was terminated after revelations of her dual nationality.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Kashmir has initiated legal proceedings against Afshan Shabir, formerly an Assistant Professor at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), for allegedly misrepresenting her nationality.
Shabir, who reportedly holds both British citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, is accused of fraudulently securing a government position by concealing her foreign nationality status. Her dual nationality raises pressing concerns about eligibility criteria for public service roles in India.
Investigations revealed that Shabir submitted falsified documentation to claim permanent residency in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to her appointment in 2019. Her employment was terminated following the exposure of this deceit, and she now faces judicial proceedings on charges of fraud.
