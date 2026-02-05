Left Menu

Commodities Dive as Global Tensions Ease

Prices of commodities including silver, gold, oil, and copper dropped as US-China tensions eased following a leaders' call. Talks between the US and Iran further reduced geopolitical uncertainties. A strong US dollar also made commodities pricier for non-dollar holders, leading to the sell-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:28 IST
Commodities Dive as Global Tensions Ease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, global commodity prices, including silver, gold, crude oil, and copper, experienced a significant decline as geopolitical tensions eased. This shift followed a critical telephone conversation between the leaders of China and the United States and upcoming talks between the US and Iran.

Silver saw a near 15% plunge, with other commodities also dipping around 2% due to investors adjusting positions in response to a strengthening US dollar, the currency in which commodities are priced. According to Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG, recent volatility in precious metals and commodities reflects market aftershocks.

The easing of trade tensions after a conversation between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping contributed to the sell-off, as did ongoing talks with Iran. Combined with decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to maintain interest rates, these factors steadied the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Streamlining Grievance Redressal: A Year of Progress on CPGRAMS

Streamlining Grievance Redressal: A Year of Progress on CPGRAMS

 India
2
Behaviour of some members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday unprecedented: Speaker Om Birla in LS.

Behaviour of some members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday unprecedented: Speaker O...

 India
3
Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan-India Clash at ICC T20 World Cup Faces Uncertain Future

Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan-India Clash at ICC T20 World Cup Faces Uncertain...

 India
4
Tata Power's Strong Q3 Performance: A Testament to Clean Energy Advancements

Tata Power's Strong Q3 Performance: A Testament to Clean Energy Advancements

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026