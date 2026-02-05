US-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

India and the United States are on the verge of finalizing a landmark trade agreement anticipated to be signed in March, according to Trade Minister Piyush Goyal. The accord is expected to slash tariffs on goods from both nations, promoting increased trade flow.

The deal, initially introduced by President Donald Trump, will see the United States reducing duties on Indian exports from 50% to 18%. In return, India will cease purchasing Russian oil and dismantle certain trade barriers, buoying U.S.-India economic ties.

This agreement projects India to import at least $500 billion in energy, aircraft, and chips from the U.S. by 2028. Orders from companies like Boeing could reach $80 billion, with additional purchases pushing the total to over $100 billion.

