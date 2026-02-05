Left Menu

EU's Green Transition: A Carbon Market Overhaul

The European Commission is considering various strategies to support industries during an overhaul of the EU carbon market. The redesign aims to prevent industries from relocating due to stringent climate regulations. The revision seeks to align with the EU's 2040 climate goal of reducing emissions by 85%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:39 IST
The European Commission is evaluating multiple strategies to assist industries amid an extensive overhaul of the EU carbon market to fight the challenge of carbon leakage, as stated by a senior EU official.

The plan, deemed crucial to the EU's climate policy, mandates that power plants and industries purchase permits for carbon dioxide emissions. The forthcoming revision aims to determine if the system of providing free CO2 permits should continue or be modified.

Aiming to align with the EU's 2040 climate goals, the proposed changes will ensure that the carbon market effectively promotes investment and innovation toward significant emissions reduction.

