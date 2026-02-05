ECI Preps Observers for Crucial Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) organized comprehensive briefing sessions on Thursday for General, Police, and Expenditure Observers set to oversee the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The sessions were attended by a total of 1,444 officers, including 714 General Observers, 233 Police Observers, and 497 Expenditure Observers, as per an official statement.

The briefing unfolded in three distinct batches over the span of two days, February 5 and 6, at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) situated in the national capital. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, provided detailed insights to the assembled Central Observers.

CEC Kumar emphasized the Observers' crucial role in ensuring elections are free, fair, and transparent, underscoring their presence as a motivating force across 824 constituencies. Election Commissioner SS Sandhu urged Observers to act as mentors to field officials, ensuring grievances of voters are promptly addressed and any perceptions of bias are eliminated. Vivek Joshi further instructed that the Election Commission's guidelines be strictly adhered to, reinforcing impartiality and democratic integrity, while ensuring timely distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) to facilitate voter participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)