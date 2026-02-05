Rio Tinto-Glencore Merger Talks Collapse: A Mining Giant's Missed Opportunity

On Thursday, Rio Tinto announced it had ceased discussions with Glencore regarding a potential takeover, which would have resulted in the formation of the world's largest mining company. The negotiations stalled because an agreement that would satisfy shareholders could not be reached.

This development follows a pattern of unsuccessful merger attempts between the two mining giants. Glencore shares dropped by up to 10.8% to 456 pence, while Rio Tinto's London-listed shares saw a 2.6% decline, closing at 6,820 pence by 1535 GMT. A previous merger proposal in 2014 was similarly rejected by Rio Tinto, and talks in 2024 also did not lead to a deal.

Glencore expressed concerns in a statement, criticizing the deal's terms that suggested retaining key roles for Rio Tinto executives and delivered a valuation it deemed unfairly low for Glencore's contributions to the merger group. With this latest breakdown in negotiations, the mining sector continues to face challenges in consolidation, as evidenced by other failed deals such as BHP's $49 billion bid for Anglo American.

(With inputs from agencies.)