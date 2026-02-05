Novo Nordisk's Legal Battle Over Wegovy Counterfeit

Novo Nordisk announced on Thursday that it would initiate legal proceedings against the telehealth company Hims & Hers. This move comes after Hims & Hers disclosed plans to begin offering compounded versions of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill at an introductory price of $49 per month.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant is challenging this decision, stating that the compounded copies could potentially infringe on its intellectual property rights. Wegovy, a popular medication by Novo Nordisk, is used for weight management.

This legal battle underscores the growing tensions in the pharmaceutical industry over intellectual property, particularly as more companies explore compounded drug offerings at competitive prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)