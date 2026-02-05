Innovative Solutions for Haryana's Rural Economy Revamp

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted innovative approaches to address emerging challenges in agriculture and the rural economy, stressing the critical role of technology and institutional support. Groundwater depletion, soil health deterioration, and climate change are key issues demanding attention, he stated on Thursday.

Speaking at a state-level credit seminar organized by NABARD, Saini emphasized that modern solutions are necessary for these evolving challenges. The State Focus Paper for 2026-27, assessing Haryana's priority sector credit potential at over Rs 3.67 lakh crore, was released during the event, marking a 17% increase from the previous year.

Saini urged the adoption of modern farming techniques and infrastructure development, such as irrigation and storage. Special focus on Smart Agriculture Zones and crop diversification is planned, with NABARD's support in rural credit facilitation and infrastructure critical to this vision of economic prosperity.

