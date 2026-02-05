Left Menu

Innovative Solutions for Haryana's Rural Economy Revamp

Haryana's agriculture faces challenges like depleting groundwater, climate change, and costs. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini promotes innovation, technology, and financial backing as a solution. Emphasis is on efficient farming, infrastructure, and market access. NABARD aims to boost credit and rural development with a substantial budget increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:02 IST
Innovative Solutions for Haryana's Rural Economy Revamp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted innovative approaches to address emerging challenges in agriculture and the rural economy, stressing the critical role of technology and institutional support. Groundwater depletion, soil health deterioration, and climate change are key issues demanding attention, he stated on Thursday.

Speaking at a state-level credit seminar organized by NABARD, Saini emphasized that modern solutions are necessary for these evolving challenges. The State Focus Paper for 2026-27, assessing Haryana's priority sector credit potential at over Rs 3.67 lakh crore, was released during the event, marking a 17% increase from the previous year.

Saini urged the adoption of modern farming techniques and infrastructure development, such as irrigation and storage. Special focus on Smart Agriculture Zones and crop diversification is planned, with NABARD's support in rural credit facilitation and infrastructure critical to this vision of economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026