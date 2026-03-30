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NABARD Unveils Rs 3,723.49-Crore Credit Potential for Arunachal Pradesh

The State Focus Paper 2026-27, released by NABARD, outlines Arunachal Pradesh's priority-sector credit potential at Rs 3,723.49 crore. It highlights investment in agriculture, MSMEs, and other sectors to propel growth through systematic investment and financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:55 IST
NABARD Unveils Rs 3,723.49-Crore Credit Potential for Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

NABARD has unveiled the State Focus Paper (SFP) for Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant step in outlining the state's financial strategies for 2026-27. Released at the civil secretariat in Itanagar, the document assesses the region's credit potential at Rs 3,723.49 crore.

The ceremony, officiated by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, highlighted potential investments across various sectors, notably Rs 1,071.17 crore for agriculture and allied activities. The SFP stresses the need for strategic investments and financial inclusion to foster accelerated growth in Arunachal Pradesh.

Moreover, the paper projects Rs 2,519.42 crore for the expanding MSME sector, alongside Rs 132.90 crore earmarked for housing, education, and renewable energy. This comprehensive plan underscores NABARD's commitment to collaborative efforts in enhancing livelihoods and infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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