Himachal Pradesh Powers Up: A Pursuit to Become a Green Energy Leader
The Himachal Pradesh government has partnered with Geotropy India to transform the state into a green energy hub, focusing on geothermal energy. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on conventional energy. The agreement involves exploration that will be financially independent of the state government.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards green energy development by signing an agreement with Geotropy India. The move is aimed at establishing the state as a green energy hub, leveraging its substantial geothermal potential.
In a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other prominent figures, including Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Iceland's Ambassador to India Benedikt Hoskuldsson, the memorandum of understanding was formalized. The agreement emphasizes the state's dedication to sustainable energy.
Chief Minister Sukhu has directed immediate exploration of the state's geothermal resources, highlighting its continual availability and the financial independence of this exploration process from the state government. This development signals a promising shift towards eco-friendly energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dubai's Autonomous Taxi Revolution: Introducing Baidu Apollo RT6
Milan's Winter Games: Glamour Meets Growing Pains
Mizoram Greenlights Sustainable Energy Plant by Mumbai Firm
Telecom Giants Face Mounting Debt: What Lies Ahead?
Tensions Mount in Manipur: Kuki Groups Demand Shutdown Amid Political Developments