Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Powers Up: A Pursuit to Become a Green Energy Leader

The Himachal Pradesh government has partnered with Geotropy India to transform the state into a green energy hub, focusing on geothermal energy. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on conventional energy. The agreement involves exploration that will be financially independent of the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh Powers Up: A Pursuit to Become a Green Energy Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards green energy development by signing an agreement with Geotropy India. The move is aimed at establishing the state as a green energy hub, leveraging its substantial geothermal potential.

In a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other prominent figures, including Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Iceland's Ambassador to India Benedikt Hoskuldsson, the memorandum of understanding was formalized. The agreement emphasizes the state's dedication to sustainable energy.

Chief Minister Sukhu has directed immediate exploration of the state's geothermal resources, highlighting its continual availability and the financial independence of this exploration process from the state government. This development signals a promising shift towards eco-friendly energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026