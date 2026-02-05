Himachal Pradesh Powers Up: A Pursuit to Become a Green Energy Leader

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards green energy development by signing an agreement with Geotropy India. The move is aimed at establishing the state as a green energy hub, leveraging its substantial geothermal potential.

In a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other prominent figures, including Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Iceland's Ambassador to India Benedikt Hoskuldsson, the memorandum of understanding was formalized. The agreement emphasizes the state's dedication to sustainable energy.

Chief Minister Sukhu has directed immediate exploration of the state's geothermal resources, highlighting its continual availability and the financial independence of this exploration process from the state government. This development signals a promising shift towards eco-friendly energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)