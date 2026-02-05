FTSE 100 Slumps Amid Dovish BoE and Miner Merger Woes
The FTSE 100 dipped 0.9% as the Bank of England hinted at future rate cuts. Banking stocks fell significantly, and Glencore suffered due to failed merger talks with Rio Tinto. Political uncertainty and disappointing earnings reports added pressure, while tech stocks staged a slight recovery.
The FTSE 100, Britain's blue-chip index, closed down 0.9% on Thursday. Investors were adjusting to the Bank of England's more dovish comments, indicating possible future rate cuts, despite the current holding of rates at 3.75% by a narrow 5-4 vote. Banking stocks felt the impact, with major lenders like HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, and NatWest dropping between 2.3% and 6% as investors braced for potential rate adjustments.
The mining sector also took a hit as Glencore shares slid after Rio Tinto announced the end of takeover talks, resulting in a 7% decrease for Glencore and a nearly 2.6% drop for Rio Tinto. This marked the third unsuccessful merger attempt between the two firms. Similarly, Shell reported disappointing fourth-quarter profits, which fell short of expectations, dropping 11% amid lower crude prices, causing its stock to decrease by 3.4%.
Adding to the uncertainty was political tension surrounding Prime Minister Keir Starmer's appointment of Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador, despite Mandelson's controversial ties. On a brighter note, the technology sector experienced a rebound, led by gains from analytics company Relx and the London Stock Exchange Group.