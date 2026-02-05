Left Menu

Turbulent Market as European Shares Plunge Amid Uncertain Economic Signals

European shares fell sharply as the ECB maintained interest rates, while investors weighed mixed earnings from major companies. The STOXX 600 had its steepest drop in two years. Banks, resources, and mining stocks weighed heavily, while tech stocks rebounded, driven by positive updates from Alphabet and upbeat semiconductor market forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares experienced a notable decline on Thursday, with the STOXX 600 recording its steepest fall in over two years. The downturn came after the European Central Bank decided to keep interest rates steady at 2%, providing little indication of future policy shifts.

Investors navigated a complex earnings landscape, as major companies like Shell and BNP Paribas reported mixed results, contributing to market volatility. Banking stocks suffered significantly, with BBVA's steep fall impacting Spain's IBEX index. Meanwhile, technology stocks saw a resurgence, buoyed by positive projections from Alphabet and increased capital expenditure in semiconductors.

Concerns over geopolitical tensions and economic projections remain prevalent, influencing market sentiment and driving scrutiny of earnings to assess the broader economic environment. The euro's strengthening against the dollar adds another layer of complexity to the financial outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

